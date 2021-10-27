Charger and Challenger HEMI Orange and SRT Black packages debut

Dodge has announced two new appearance packages meant to provide its Charger and Challenger vehicles with throwback styling. The new appearance packages include the HEMI Orange package that adds touches of the iconic color of the HEMI engine Dodge has used for decades and the SRT Black package.

The Orange package adds orange and black exterior and interior accents for the 2022 Charger and Challenger GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody vehicles. The orange touches include an orange tracer stripe, orange badge accents, orange brake calipers, and carbon black Warp Speed or medium gloss black wheels. The cars get orange stitching on the seat, steering wheel, doors, and other areas inside.

The SRT Black package customizes the Charter and Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye vehicles with a blacked-out look. The vehicles will get midnight gray metallic badges and black nickel exhaust tips. Both packages are available for ordering at dealerships during Q4 2021.

