Apacer PA32CF Series Military-grade CFexpress storage cards launched

Apacer has introduced its new military grade CFexpress storage cards this week offering performance, stability and endurance supporting both 4K and 8K video capture, with continuous read/write speeds up to 1,700 MB/s and 1,200 MB/s respectively. The new CFexpress storage cards have passed the MIL-STD-202G drop test and the MIL-STD-810G anti-vibration test, meaning it meets two of the US military’s standards.

Apacer PA32CF Series Military-grade CFexpress storage cards

“The CFexpress card is extremely sturdy and durable, and designed to perform reliably while filming extreme sports or capturing extremely long exposure shots in the wilderness. The CFexpress card has passed many other rigorous tests in the laboratory and complies with the CF Association’s specifications. It has been proven to keep working even after being plugged and unplugged more than 12,000 times, so professional photographers can use it with peace of mind.”

“Apacer’s CFexpress Type B cards are lightweight and extremely durable. They adopt only high-endurance NAND Flash ICs and also make use of high-speed PCIe Gen 3×2 interfaces, which have the advantages of ultra-high performance and extremely low latency. The continuous read/write speeds can reach up to 1,700 MB/s and 1,200 MB/s respectively, meeting the needs of next-generation high-speed cameras.

They support 4K and 8K video capture as well as firmware adjustment for mainstream camera equipment, delivering a higher level of image detail and post-production tolerance. Through the CFexpress card, photographers and editors can enjoy the high performance brought by high-speed reading and writing everywhere, and also take advantage of high-resolution files and high-stability recording quality, capturing important moments at any time and putting no limits on audio and video creativity.”

