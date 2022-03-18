Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with WESN – 20% off

If you could do with upgrading your outdoor adventure gear you may be interested to know that the design team and engineers at WESN are currently offering a 20% discount off their survival kits, knives and gear to celebrate this years St. Patrick’s Day.

WESN has also launched a special The Henry in OD Green G10 edition to complement their existing Green product line. The St. Patrick’s Day sale is running from March 17th to March 20th across their full range of products and there is free shipping on all orders over $150.

“We’re firm believers that everyone needs a VSSL. That’s why we collabed with one of our favorite brands to bring the WESN VSSL to life for the Holiday Drops. Complete with everything you need for your next adventure, the WESN VSSL comes packed with a plethora of wilderness essentials and a OD Green Microblade. “

“When we started WESN, We didn’t have any grand ideas of starting a “knife brand.” All we wanted was products that we, ourselves would want to own—something reliable, practical, and made of the best materials. Plus, We wanted something worth every penny of the cost, and not a cent too expensive. The story of how the WESN has come to be is long and unique—but the best part is that the story isn’t done yet. These are the kind of knives that you’ll be able to hand down to your kids. and hopefully their kids too. “

“We create long lasting, high quality products to make sure that the WESN knife you buy will never find itself sitting in a landfill. If you maintain your knife, you’ll gladly own it for a lifetime. This means that when you buy a WESN, you buy responsibly, for yourself and mother Earth.”

Source : WESN

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals