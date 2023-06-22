Cat owners looking for a way to interact and monitor their cats remotely as well as keep them entertained while away from home. Might be interested in a new cat Companion robot launched by Kickstarter this month the O Sitter features a camera featuring AI recording technology, two-way communication, custom feeder, pet tracking and more.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $109 or £86 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the typical retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Looking for the ultimate cat sitter to take care of your feline friend when you’re away? Meet O Sitter! Tailored to meet the needs of cat owners, O Sitter is your perfect solution. From ensuring proper feeding and offering companionship to keeping you informed about your cat’s well-being, O Sitter has it all covered. Our team of cat owners has personalized this intelligent companion robot to cater to every need of your cat. Now, enjoy complete peace of mind!”

Remote cat companion with app

“O Sitter’s smart head boasts a high-speed, silent Full HD pet camera with 4x digital zoom and a variety of expressions, as well as a safe and flexible laser. The HHOLOVE user-friendly app allows for easy switching between connection, video, laser, and upgrades. With the auto cat camera of O Sitter, you can easily monitor your cat’s food bowl and diet, as well as capture every precious moment of their daily life. Simply open the HHOLOVE App and see more than ever before without any blind spots.”

If the O Sitter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the O Sitter cat companion robot project watch the promotional video below.

“Introducing our exclusive smart cat tracking algorithm that automatically tracks your cat’s movements. No more worrying about losing sight of your cat or manually searching for them. With the ability to track up to 3 meters, you can always keep an eye on your feline friend with ease.

Track your cat’s daily activities, including meals, playtime, and other behavior with O Sitter’s smart activity detection and video recording features. With the HHOLOVE App, you can easily stay updated on your cat’s behavior and monitor their well-being, no matter where you are.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the cat companion robot, jump over to the official O Sitter crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals