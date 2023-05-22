Graphene-X carry-on luggage and backpack hits Kickstarter

The design team and engineers from luggage company Graphene-X have returned to Kickstarter this month and launched their new range of backpack and carry on luggage which has already raised over $140,000 thanks to over 640 backers with still 24 days remaining.

The aptly named Limitless Backpack and Carry Line is now available to purchase a range of different combinations and sizes depending on your needs. Limited early bird offers are now available for the modern project from roughly $99 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Merging avant-garde design, extraordinary resilience, and unmatched adaptability, LIMITLESS is engineered for every city-to-summit escapade. A symbol of our commitment to supreme functionality, it’s a testament to its myriad of features. LIMITLESS effortlessly accommodates large laptops, tripods, bicycle helmets, wine bottles in thermo-insulated compartments, and more, making it the perfect companion for any journey. Explore hidden pockets, slings, adjustable straps, and reflective accents, thoughtfully crafted for urban explorers and rugged adventurers alike.”

Carry-on luggage

“Constructed with a graphene-integrated 900D polyester matrix, this weather-resistant marvel offers a generous 25-liter capacity, meticulously designed for adaptability and convenience. Elevate your organization game with clamshell openings, an array of compartments, and YKK Aquaguard® zippers, ensuring your belongings stay secure and dry.”

Assuming that the Graphene-X funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Graphene-X backpack and carry-on luggage project examine the promotional video below.

“To amplify your LIMITLESS experience, we’ve created an exceptional line of sidekick accessories, including 16L & 32L Ultralight, Self-Packable, Waterproof Tote bags for extra carrying capacity, the LIMITLESS Shirt Master to quickly fold and store up to 3 shirts, and the LIMITLESS Expandable Cuboid for added protection and storage of your valuables.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the backpack and carry-on luggage, jump over to the official Graphene-X crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



