CPET testing as you work out using Pacer

Imagine having a personal coach that not only tracks your every move but also provides real-time, professional-grade analysis of over 20 biometrics. With the PACER wearable breath analyzer, you can transform your running performance without the need for bulky, expensive equipment or frequent hospital visits. This innovative device offers a seamless blend of technology and convenience, making it an indispensable tool for runners of all levels.

Pacer

Limited early bird offers are now available for the interesting project from roughly $299 or £237 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail rate, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Traditional Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) methods are often cumbersome and costly. They require appointments at specialized facilities, making them less accessible for everyday runners. PACER changes the game by offering unlimited CPET tests at a fraction of the cost, right from the comfort of your running trail. Imagine the freedom of conducting these tests whenever you want, without the hassle of scheduling appointments or traveling to a facility. This accessibility can significantly enhance your training regimen, allowing you to make data-driven decisions on the fly.

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET)

With PACER, you get real-time insights into your Running Economy, VO₂ Max, and Lactate Threshold. The device uses advanced sensors and deep-learning AI to provide you with immediate feedback through your earphones. Imagine knowing exactly how to adjust your pace or breathing to optimize your performance as you run. This real-time feedback can be a catalyst, helping you make instant adjustments that can lead to substantial improvements in your running efficiency and overall performance.

PACER is equipped with flow sensors, PPG sensors, and IMU sensors to evaluate your breathing volume, heart rate, and running posture. It syncs seamlessly with a smartphone app to incorporate GPS data and user-specific information, giving you a holistic view of your performance. This comprehensive biometric analysis allows you to understand your body’s responses to different running conditions and adjust your training accordingly. For instance, if the data shows that your heart rate spikes during uphill runs, you can tailor your training to improve your endurance and efficiency in such conditions.

If the Pacer campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Pacer Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) project look at the promotional video below.

Understanding your Maximum Oxygen Consumption (VO₂max), Lactate Threshold, and Running Economy has never been easier. PACER also helps you monitor your maximum speed and provides insights to prevent injuries, ensuring you stay on top of your game. These metrics are crucial for any serious runner, as they provide a clear picture of your cardiovascular fitness and endurance levels. By regularly monitoring these metrics, you can track your progress over time and make informed decisions about your training intensity and recovery periods.

The AI-driven personalized training plans and real-time voice coaching make PACER your ultimate running companion. Whether you’re preparing for a marathon or just looking to improve your daily run, PACER offers various training programs like Interval Runs and LSD Runs. Plus, the marathon time prediction feature helps you set realistic goals and track your progress. This personalized approach ensures that your training is tailored to your specific needs and goals, maximizing your potential and helping you achieve your running objectives more efficiently.

PACER is ergonomically designed and lightweight, making it comfortable for extended wear. Made from hypoallergenic materials with an adjustable strap, it’s also waterproof and sweat-resistant, ensuring it can withstand even your toughest workouts. The comfort and durability of PACER mean you can wear it for long periods without discomfort, allowing you to focus entirely on your run. Whether you’re running in the rain or sweating it out on a hot day, PACER is built to endure the elements and keep providing you with accurate data.

Maintenance is a breeze with PACER’s detachable components, and the fast-charging USB-C port ensures you’re always ready to go. With up to 6 hours of continuous use and LED status indicators, you can focus on your run without worrying about battery life. The ease of maintenance and long battery life make PACER a practical choice for runners who need a reliable and hassle-free device. You can quickly clean and recharge it, ensuring it’s always ready for your next run.

PACER’s advanced technology and user-friendly design make it a must-have for any runner looking to take their performance to the next level. By providing real-time, professional-grade analysis and personalized training plans, PACER empowers you to make data-driven decisions and achieve your running goals more efficiently. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a casual jogger, PACER offers the tools and insights you need to optimize your training and enhance your running experience.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET), jump over to the official Pacer crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



