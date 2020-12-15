Cardio Fitness notifications land on the Apple Watch

Apple has announced that Cardio Fitness notifications are now available on the Apple Watch, the feature comes as part of the watchOS 7.2 software update and the new iOS 14.3 software update for the iPhone.
The Apple Watch can now be used to measure Cardio Fitness, you can see more details on how this works below.
You can find out more information about the new Cardio Fitness feature on the Apple Watch over at Apple’s website.
Source Apple
