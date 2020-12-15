Cardio Fitness notifications land on the Apple Watch

Apple has announced that Cardio Fitness notifications are now available on the Apple Watch, the feature comes as part of the watchOS 7.2 software update and the new iOS 14.3 software update for the iPhone.

The Apple Watch can now be used to measure Cardio Fitness, you can see more details on how this works below.

Cardiorespiratory fitness, as measured by VO 2 max, is the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during exercise, and it can be increased through physical activity. Apple Watch already estimates average and higher levels of VO 2 max during vigorous outdoor walks, runs, or hikes, which many runners and other athletes monitor to improve performance.

Now, with watchOS 7, Apple Watch uses multiple sensors, including the optical heart sensor, GPS, and the accelerometer, to estimate lower levels, too. This is significant because direct measurement of VO 2 max typically requires a rigorous clinical test with specialised equipment that is not readily accessible to most people. watchOS 7 also allows Apple Watch to take cardio fitness measurements as users walk throughout the day, whether or not they are tracking a workout. With this innovation, Apple Watch is better able to measure VO 2 max for users with low cardio fitness, who may not complete high-intensity workouts.

You can find out more information about the new Cardio Fitness feature on the Apple Watch over at Apple’s website.

Source Apple

