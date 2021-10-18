GT Racer 4 axis car racing simulator for total immersion $999

Gamers who enjoy racing around virtual tracks may be interested in a new immersion rig and 4 axis car racing simulator in the form of the aptly named GT Racer. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining and offers a complete immersive experience with all directional response design “yaw and gravity” and a cutting-edge motion simulator that is completely customizable.

Realistic racing car simulator for total immersion gaming

“At Empower, we have engineered GT Racer as a racing simulator that blurs the line between game and reality, daring you to step into a racetrack experience more thrilling than anything you have ever experienced before. When you’re blasting around a circuit, passing cars on every side and pushing the accelerator all the way down, you are going to feel a rush. There is no way around that. Ask any experienced racer, and they will all tell you the same thing. Out on the track, you feel something that you could never feel anywhere else.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the car racing simulator from roughly $999 or £727 (depending on current exchange rates).

Assuming that the GT Racer funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the GT Racer car racing simulator project checkout the promotional video below.

“For those of us who have grown up going head-to-head on console and PC simulated racetracks, Empower GT Racer is the next step in an extended evolution – and a lifelong journey to escape the confines of everyday life, to embrace all that VR racing has to offer. We have drawn on cutting-edge software and hardware to push the absolute limits of a racing game.”

“Realistic, haptic feedback and motion-sensing that leverage advanced algorithms to go beyond the basic rumble packs built into other games. It also features Tactile Feedback by having two side/points vibration capabilities using precise in game feedback based on the car’s telemetry information to simulate road bumps, road texture, vibrations, gear changes, collisions, horizontal rubs and bumps. It’s not a mere vibrator, but an intelligent racing simulator that can make feedback according to your speed, motion, and racing environment.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the car racing simulator, jump over to the official GT Racer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

