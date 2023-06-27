New Capture One photography iPhone and iPad apps

The Capture One mobile apps, a recent addition to the product lineup, aim to bring a comprehensive set of image processing tools to the palm of your hand. Providing users with the convenience of mobile functionality, these apps are designed to offer a seamless experience in capturing, editing, and sharing high-quality images.

A significant feature of the Capture One mobile app is the ease with which they integrate with existing photography workflows. The apps allow you to shoot directly into your iPad or iPhone, eliminating the need to huddle around a camera’s small display. This feature not only streamlines the shooting process but also enables faster sharing and editing of images, fostering efficient collaboration among team members.

Capture One iPhone App

Connectivity and speed are at the core of the Capture One mobile apps. The apps allow for swift connection to your camera, enabling you to shoot directly into your mobile device. This direct shooting capability is facilitated either wirelessly or via a cable, with the latter promising remarkable speed. Over 500 camera models are supported, demonstrating the apps’ broad compatibility.

Another distinguishing feature of the Capture One mobile apps is the ability to instantly apply edits as you shoot. This functionality, known as Next Capture Adjustments, allows you to stay engrossed in the shooting process while automatically applying your chosen edits to incoming shots. The result is near-final, edited images that can impress clients and save precious post-processing time. iOS 15 and above. iPhone X and above is recommended.

The Capture One mobile apps also promise superior image quality and color rendering, regardless of your location. The renowned RAW engine, now available in a compact, mobile format, ensures that users can capture images with striking colors and exceptional quality. It is also worth noting that the iPad and iPhone apps are available in one subscription.

Collaboration is another key aspect included in the Capture One mobile apps. Offering photographers the ability to share images and edits instantly, making it possible for teams and clients to collaborate from any location. To learn more about the new iPhone and iPad applications from Capture One jump over to the official website and product page by following the link below.

Source: CO



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals