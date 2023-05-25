Canon EOS R100 camera unveiled

Canon has unveiled its latest mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R100, and the camera comes with a 24.1 megapixel, APS-C sensor, and Dual Pixel CMOS AF in a compact and lightweight body.

The EOS R100 features a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor which is several times larger than that found in a top of the range smartphone, providing a noticeable step up in image and video quality. This not only delivers impeccable colour and incredible detail, but also gives users the ability to shoot in low light conditions and achieve beautiful, authentic bokeh where the background is smoothly softened, allowing the subject to stand out.

With the intelligent autofocus of the EOS R range, the EOS R100 has Dual Pixel CMOS AF with fast and accurate subject detection, tracking people’s eyes when using the viewfinder or the LCD screen, keeping up with the action and focusing on what really matters.

The EOS R100 has improved video performance compared to a smartphone or DSLR, offering 4K 25p video, bringing the benefits of the EOS R System to this easy-to-use, entry-level camera. It is also capable of Full HD video recording at 60 fps and 120 fps at 720p resolution, ideal for smooth slow-motion videos, which is particularly useful when getting creative with holiday content. The reliable Dual Pixel CMOS AF also enables face detection and eye tracking when recording in Full HD.

You can find out more information about the new Canon EOS R100 entry-level camera over at the Canon website at the link below, prixing for the camera will start at $480.

Source Canon



