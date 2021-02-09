Handmade camping woodstove hits Kickstarter

If your searching for a wood-burning camp stove and fire for your outdoor adventures, you may be interested in the newly designed camping firewood stove from Victory Camp. Launched via Kickstarter this month the campaigners already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 26 days remaining on its campaign.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $For 89 or £357 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Victory Camp campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Victory Camp fire and stove project checkout the promotional video below.

“Enjoy the emotional campaign with the must-have item for campers that plays all the roles from stove to kitchen and dining table. Wherever you are, we will fill you with cozy warmth.When the moment that requires healing comes after spending a lot of dull days, leave without hesitation. This is an emotional item with beautiful flames and a firewood stove that produces powerful firepower by utilizing the thermal circulation mechanism.”

“We are introducing a warm camping must-have item that can be used throughout the year; “From spring to winter.” On deepening nights, please enjoy the time of romance and recreation by starting at the fire and eating food cooked by yourself while sitting in the warm space.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the fire and stove, jump over to the official Victory Camp crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

