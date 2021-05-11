MOZA Slypod professional camera monopod $486 (final days)

Photographers searching for a versatile camera monopod may be interested in the new MOZA Slypod Pro which is raised over $300,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 700 backers with still 17 days remaining. The MOZA Slypod Pro is the world’s first electronic height adjustable camera monopod which can be fully extended and controlled with just one hand.

To achieve this, a the monopod is equipped with a motor installed inside the main body, enabling it to be controlled more conveniently compared to traditional monopods. “Save time, avoid complicated setups, and never miss a shot with Slypod Pro.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $486 or £360 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the MOZA Slypod Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the MOZA Slypod Pro monopod project watch the promotional video below.

“We created the MOZA Slypod Pro for all filmmakers, content creators, and videography lovers! The trusty monopod redefined into the 3-in-1 Slypod Pro. A monopod that combines an electric slider and jib arm empowering content creators to “Capture the World’s Wonders”. The Slypod Pro can extend out to 530mm for a total length of 1380mm. Capture the world’s wonders anywhere you go with a portable motorized slider that can be used as a slider or a jib.”

“This compact and lightweight monopod achieves impossible angle shots, and puts ideas within reach so that filmmakers can go beyond the impossible to realize their full creativity with professional shots outdoors, while traveling lightly, and also saving space in their studios.”

Source : Kickstarter

