Skout G2 binocular and camera sling harness

Photographers, drone operators and naturalists may be interested in a new binocular, drone and camera sling harness called the Skout G2, which has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website and blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 320 backers. The Skout G2 is a re-design of the fan favourite original sling style harness which has been modified to except and carry carry a drone remote, binoculars or a camera depending on your needs.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $59 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Skout G2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Skout G2 camera sling harness project view the promotional video below.

“SKOUT holds your optics close to your body so, nothing moves around. Active humans take note – SKOUT is ergonomically designed to hug your core, allowing you to deploy your gear instantly and quietly. The SKOUT’s key feature is its fixed-position carrying system. Our patented Twist & Lock mount secures your camera or binoculars, or our new Flytdeck, to your chest. SKOUT offers great stability and weight distribution while keeping your optics accessible.”

“SKOUT for Camera is designed for the active photographer. Our Twist & Lock mechanism keeps your camera safe, secure, and totally accessible. SKOUT allows you to take your camera places that you never thought you would be able to take it!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the camera sling harness, jump over to the official Skout G2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

