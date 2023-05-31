Hover Camera X1 compact camera drone

Hover Camera X1 is a compact camera drone capable of folding away for easy storage and transport in your pocket or bag. Weighing just 125 g the camera drone features five intelligent flight paths you can quickly choose from using the companion smartphone application or directly from the controls on the drone itself. The camera drone is ready and flying in just three seconds and features triple stabilisation and VIO positioning technology.

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $329 or £266 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20 died% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Meet the Hover Camera X1 — the ultimate portable aerial camera. At just 125g, it’s perfect for taking everywhere with you. And since you can launch it in just 3 seconds from the palm of your hand, it’s always ready to help you capture the moment. The Hover Camera X1 will be your go-to for capturing life’s adventures. And it is perfect for content creators, adventurers, and anyone who wants to capture their life in a unique way. Whether you’re traveling, camping, or spending time with loved ones, the Hover Camera X1 is the perfect companion for sharing all your best experiences.”

Hover Camera X1 camera drone

“Hover X1 comes with a selection of pre-programmed flight paths, including Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, and Bird’s Eye, and you can even customize whether you want to take photos or video clips, as well as adjust the height, distance, and angle. The Hover X1 can cover all the unique angles and shots that you like.”

Different flight modes

– Hover mode frames the user from a static position, perfect for hands-free selfies or group photos.

– The Follow mode can follow you from the front or back up to 20km/h. Robust computer vision algorithms keep you centered in the frame

– The Zoom Out mode gradually includes more of the surroundings for dramatic effect, ideal for capturing the vibe of parties, camping, or backyard barbecues

– The Orbit mode orbits steadily around the user, ideal for showcasing a location or object like your new home, car, or even a new puppy!

– The Bird’s Eye mode captures overhead views with just one click, so you can see how even the most complex moments are laid out.

If the Hover Camera X1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Hover Camera X1 camera drone project browse the promotional video below.

“The Hover X1 features our revolutionary Triple Stabilization hybrid anti-shake technology — a combination of mechanical (pitch axis) and electronic (EIS) stabilization, along with Horizon Leveling. This triple stabilization system ensures silky-smooth lens movement and guarantees a smooth image every time. Enjoy being the lead in your own movie, with cinematic, perfectly captured shots, every time. Don’t settle for shaky and unstable footage — choose our hybrid anti-shake technology and take your videography to the next level.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the camera drone, jump over to the official Hover Camera X1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



