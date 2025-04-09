Master the Art of MCP Servers: Build, Test, and Deploy Like a Pro

Building and publishing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers is a crucial step in allowing language models to interact seamlessly with external tools and resources. These servers act as intermediaries, facilitating communication between language models and platforms such as GitHub, Gmail, LinkedIn, or document readers. Whether you are creating a new MCP server or enhancing an existing one, this guide by Trelis Research offers a structured approach to help you achieve your goals effectively.

Understanding MCP Servers

MCP servers are designed to extend the functionality of language models by connecting them to external systems. They allow models to perform a wide range of tasks, such as reading documents, managing file systems, or converting time zones. For instance, an MCP server can handle file format conversions between PDF, DOCX, and Markdown or integrate with cloud desktop environments to streamline productivity. By acting as a bridge, these servers enable language models to interact with external data and tools in a meaningful way.

Steps to Set Up MCP Servers

Setting up an MCP server involves selecting a programming language and following a series of steps to ensure proper functionality. Below is a detailed breakdown of the setup process for two widely used programming languages: JavaScript/TypeScript and Python.

JavaScript/TypeScript Servers: Start by initializing your project using npm init . Install the necessary dependencies and create a server script to define the server’s functionality. Update the package.json file to include a bin field that points to the server script. Test the server locally using the MCP Inspector tool to ensure it functions as intended. Publish the server to npm, making it available for public or private use.

Python Servers: Initialize your project using uv init and configure Hatchling as the build backend. Install required dependencies, including the MCP SDK and any additional libraries your server needs. Create a server script and define the entry point in __init__.py and main.py . Test the server’s functionality using MCP Inspector to identify and resolve any issues. Publish the server to PyPI for distribution and use by other developers.



Guide to Building and Publishing an MCP Server

Master MCP (Model Context Protocol) with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.

Advanced Applications of MCP Servers

MCP servers can be tailored to meet specific requirements, making them versatile tools for developers. Below are two advanced use cases that highlight their potential:

Document Conversion MCP: Uses libraries like marker-pdf and pypandoc to convert files between formats such as PDF, DOCX, and Markdown. Ensures compatibility with tools like Cursor and Claude by outputting converted files to designated directories.

File System MCP with Line-Specific Reading: Enhances the default file system MCP by allowing line-specific reading for large files, improving efficiency. Processes files in manageable portions, avoiding the need to load entire files into memory. Can be packaged as a custom npm module for broader accessibility and reuse.



Testing and Deployment of MCP Servers

Testing and deploying MCP servers are critical steps to ensure their reliability and functionality. The following steps outline the process:

Use MCP Inspector to test the server in a local environment, identifying and resolving any issues before deployment.

Deploy the server to npm or PyPI, depending on the programming language used, to make it accessible to others.

Integrate the server into tools like Cursor or Claude by configuring paths and dependencies to ensure seamless operation.

Addressing Common Challenges

Developing MCP servers can present several challenges, including dependency conflicts, path misconfigurations, and environment setup errors. Here are practical solutions to overcome these issues:

Ensure all dependencies are accurately declared in package.json or pyproject.toml to avoid compatibility issues.

or to avoid compatibility issues. Test the server in isolated environments using tools like npx or uvx to identify potential conflicts.

or to identify potential conflicts. Package the server correctly to prevent runtime errors during deployment, making sure a smooth user experience.

Real-World Examples of MCP Servers

To better understand the capabilities of MCP servers, consider the following practical examples:

Document Conversion: A server that uses pypandoc to convert Markdown files into PDFs, allowing seamless integration with cloud desktop environments for document management.

A server that uses to convert Markdown files into PDFs, allowing seamless integration with cloud desktop environments for document management. File System Utilities: A server designed to read specific lines from large text files, optimizing performance for applications that require partial file access without loading the entire file into memory.

Key Tools and Commands for MCP Development

Several tools and commands are essential for building, testing, and deploying MCP servers. These include:

npx and uvx for running MCP servers in temporary or isolated environments.

and for running MCP servers in temporary or isolated environments. npm and PyPI for publishing and distributing MCP packages to a wider audience.

and PyPI for publishing and distributing MCP packages to a wider audience. MCP Inspector for testing server functionality and making sure reliability before deployment.

Building Reliable MCP Servers

By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can build, customize, and deploy MCP servers that significantly enhance the capabilities of language models. Whether your goal is to convert documents, manage file systems, or integrate with external tools, MCP servers provide a robust framework for achieving these tasks. With the right tools, careful planning, and attention to detail, you can ensure your servers are efficient, reliable, and ready for deployment in real-world applications.

