Building Brick waffle maker lets you build your breakfast in style

Anyone who would like to add a little more excitement to their breakfast waffles, may be interested in a new damaging launch via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Building Brick waffle maker.The unique waffle maker has been designed to create a variety of building blocks which can be used in a variety of different ways to add that little extra bit of creativity to your breakfast presentation. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Building Brick waffle maker.

Early bird pledges are available from $50 or roughly £41 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during August 2020. Thanks to nearly 1,000 backers the project is off to a flying start and has already raised over five times its required pledge goal and was fully funded in under 30 hours.

“The Building Brick Waffle Maker is perfect for lazy weekend mornings, sleepovers, snow days, Building Brick parties, breakfast for dinner, or just about any time! We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well now it can be the most fun, too. With Building Brick Waffle Maker, build anything you can imagine…. And then devour it The Building Brick Waffle Maker is the world’s first home & kitchen small appliance gadget that grants small and big kids alike permission to play with their food!”

To be one of the first backers to own the unique Building Brick waffle maker jump over to the official Kickstarter project page where a complete list of all available pledge options is available.

Source : Kickstarter

