How to build a stockbroker AI in LangGraph.js with Human in the Loop (HITL) confirmation

What if you could build a stockbroker AI that not only fetches financial data and executes trades but also ensures user confirmation before making any moves with your hard earned cash? In this guide, the team at LangChain shows you how to create a full-stack AI stockbroker agent using LangGraph.js, complete with a LangGraph backend, a Next.js frontend, and deployment on LangGraph Cloud. By the end, you’ll have a powerful tool that combines automation with human oversight, making stock trading smarter and safer.

AI Stockbroker

TD;LR Key Takeaways : Creating a full-stack stockbroker agent involves integrating LangGraph.js for the backend, deploying on LangGraph Cloud, and using Next.js for the frontend.

A stockbroker agent automates stock trading tasks by fetching financial data, analyzing it, and making decisions based on predefined logic.

Set up the LangGraph.js environment to define state fields and manage data flow efficiently.

Use financial APIs to fetch real-time stock prices and market trends for informed trading decisions.

Implement conditional logic to analyze data and determine stock purchase actions, including handling node interruptions for user confirmation.

Develop a chat-like interface with Next.js to facilitate user interaction and confirmation of stock purchases.

Deploy the backend to LangGraph Cloud and link it to the frontend for full-stack functionality.

Implement human loop capabilities to ensure user control over stock trading processes by requiring confirmation before executing trades.

Create practical examples to demonstrate the agent’s functionality, including fetching data, preparing purchase details, and waiting for user confirmation.

Integrate various technologies to build a robust and efficient stockbroker agent that automates trading tasks with user oversight.

So what exactly is a stockbroker agent? At its core, a stockbroker AI agent is a system that automates various stock trading tasks to make the process more efficient and data-driven:

It fetches real-time financial data from APIs to stay up-to-date on the latest stock prices and market trends

It analyzes this data using predefined logic to make informed decisions about when to buy or sell stocks

It prepares the details for stock purchases and can even execute mock or real purchases

It keeps the human in the loop by requiring user confirmation before executing any real money trades for added safety

The stockbroker agent you’ll build will have the capability to fetch real-time financial data, intelligently prepare stock purchase details, and execute mock stock purchases with the added safety net of human loop capabilities for confirmation before any real money is put on the line.

Setting Up the Robust LangGraph.js Backend

The first step in building your stockbroker agent is setting up the backend using LangGraph.js. This powerfuLangGraph-based framework enables you to efficiently define state fields and manage the flow of data through your application.

Start by defining the graph annotation and state fields needed to track all the important stock data and user interactions. Consider what data you need to store, such as:

Current stock prices and trends

User preferences and risk tolerance

Purchased stocks in the user’s portfolio

Pending stock purchases awaiting user confirmation

With the state fields defined, the next key component is implementing tools to retrieve financial data. Use financial APIs to fetch real-time stock prices, market trends, news, and any other relevant data that will help inform intelligent trading decisions. LangGraph.js makes it straightforward to integrate with external APIs securely.

Of course, simply fetching the data isn’t enough – you need to analyze it to actually make decisions. Implement conditional logic in LangGraph.js that looks at factors like:

Current price relative to past trends

Trading volume and volatility

News sentiment analysis

User-defined preferences like risk tolerance

This logic will determine whether the conditions are right to proceed with preparing a stock purchase. LangGraph.js’s graph-based architecture makes implementing even complex decision trees intuitive.

Lastly, to enable human loop capabilities, set up your backend to handle node interruptions. This will allow the system to pause execution and wait for user confirmation before proceeding with a stock purchase, putting the human in control.

Stockbroker AI in LangGraph.js

With the backend ready, it’s time to build an intuitive frontend using Next.js. This popular framework makes it easy to build server-rendered React applications that can interact seamlessly with your LangGraph.js backend.

Start by setting up your development environment with the necessary dependencies and environment variables. Then, dive into creating the user interface for interacting with the stockbroker agent.

A chat-like interface is a natural fit for this type of application. It allows users to easily communicate with the agent, receive updates on stock prices and suggestions, review pending purchases, and confirm or reject suggestions.

Some key features to include in the frontend:

Real-time updates on watched stocks

Clear display of prepared stock purchases with key details

Buttons to easily confirm or reject purchases

Portfolio overview showing purchased stocks and performance

Ability to adjust user preferences like risk tolerance

By using Next.js’s server-rendering capabilities and seamless integration with APIs, you can create a frontend that communicates effortlessly with the LangGraph.js backend to provide a smooth user experience.

Deploying Your Full-Stack Application

With the frontend and backend complete, it’s time to deploy your application so it’s accessible to users. LangGraph Cloud makes this process straightforward, providing a managed platform optimized for running LangGraph.js applications.

Start by configuring your deployment settings and environment variables to ensure your application runs smoothly in the cloud environment. Then, deploy your backend to LangGraph Cloud with just a few commands.

Once the backend is live, link it to your Next.js frontend and deploy that as well. With both components live, your full-stack stockbroker agent is ready to start processing trades!

Putting It All Together: A Practical Example

To illustrate the full functionality of the stockbroker agent, let’s walk through an example user flow:

User opens the app and is greeted by the chat interface showing their portfolio overview and a list of watched stocks with real-time prices The agent suggests a stock purchase based on its analysis, displaying the stock details and purchase amount The user reviews the suggestion and decides to confirm the purchase The frontend sends the confirmation to the backend, which executes a mock purchase and updates the user’s portfolio The agent confirms the successful purchase in the chat interface and updates the portfolio display

This flow demonstrates the seamless interaction between the Next.js frontend and LangGraph.js backend, with the agent fetching real-time data, preparing intelligent suggestions, and executing mock trades with the safety of human confirmation.

Building an AI stockbroker using LangGraph.js, Next.js, and LangGraph Cloud showcases the power of integrating innovative technologies to create robust, efficient systems for automating complex tasks like stock trading. By following this guide and exploring the code examples, you’ll be well on your way to building your own impressive full-stack applications with human loop capabilities. The possibilities are endless – this is just the beginning!

