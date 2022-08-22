Bugatti Mistral to feature the last W16 engine

Bugatti has unveiled its latest supercar, the Bugatti Mistral and the car will be the last Bugatti to feature the W16 engine.

The Bugatti Mistral comes with 16 cylinders, four turbochargers, and 1,600 horsepower and it will cost around €5 million.

Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac CEO, said: “For the final roadgoing appearance of Bugatti’s legendary W16 engine, we knew we had to create a roadster. Well over 40% of all Bugatti vehicles ever created have been open-top in design, establishing a long lineage of performance icons that – to this day – are revered the world over. In the Chiron1 era there had, to-date, been no roadster, so the introduction of W16 Mistral2 continues this legacy, driven by enormous demand from our clients for an all-new way to experience the mighty performance of our iconic engine. The W16 Mistral opens the next chapter in the Bugatti roadster story, inspired by over a century of open top legends.”

For a car as evocative and important as this, great consideration went into the badge it should wear. Far more than simply a development of the Chiron, the roadster needed a name associated with freedom, elegance and speed. Inspiration came from the mistral, a powerful wind that blows from the Rhône River valley, through the chic towns of the Côte d’Azur in southern France and into the Mediterranean. And with the engine so central to this roadster’s character, it stands side-by-side with this mighty wind: W16 Mistral.

You can find out more details about the Bugatti Mistral over at the Bugatti website at the link below.

Source Bugatti

