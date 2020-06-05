Broadcom adds weight to rumors of delayed iPhone 12 launch

Apple normally launches its new iPhones in September, although we have heard a number of rumors that this years iPhone 12 handsets have been delayed, possibly until October or maybe even early November at the latest.

Now Apple supplier Broadcom has added weight to the rumors of a delay of the iPhone 12 launch, the new comes from the company’s CEO Hock Tan who recently mentioned a delay of a product at one of their large US customers.

Bloomberg have revealed that this is most likely Apple, the new was revealed at the company’s recent earnings call.

“We are in,” Hock said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.”

“This year, we do not expect to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter,” the CEO added. “So accordingly, we expect, our wireless revenue in Q3 will be down sequentially.”

So it looks like the rumors of a slight delay of the iPhone 12 launch could be correct, it is not clear as yet on whether all models will be delayed, or whether some will launch in September, with others in October, this is something Apple has done in the past.

We are expecting to see four new 12 handsets this year, two standard models and two Pro models, as soon as we get some details about the exact launch date, we will let you guys know.

Source Bloomberg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals