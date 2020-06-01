6.1 inch iPhone 12 production to start in July ahead of other models

Apple will launch four new iPhone 12 handsets this year, according to a recent report, production of the 6.1 inch iPhone 12 will start in July, ahead of the other models.

We are expecting to see 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes who have said that Apple will commence production of the 6.1 inch model ahead of the other three handsets in July.

Apple will apparently stagger production of the two 6.1 inch models as they will apparently use touch modules that will need to be outsourced. Samsung will produce the touch modules for the other two handsets along with the displays.

Apple’s iPhone 12 range was expected to be launched in September 2020, although we have heard a number of reports that the launch may be pushed back to October due to the COVD-19 outbreak. There are also rumors that not all devices will go on sale at the same time.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

