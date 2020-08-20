Smart Vision BrainFrame Edge AI Developers Kit unveiled

AAEON and AOTU.AI this week introduced and announce the launch of their new BrainFrame Edge AI Developers Kit. Created for the Intel AI platform and IoT, enabling developers and system integrators to rapidly create and deploy Smart Vision applications. The AAEON BrainFrame Edge AI DevKit is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processors and Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU, and is pre-installed with the Aotu.ai BrainFrame Smart Vision Platform.

“BrainFrame is a platform designed to be easy to scale and highly configurable to allow any connected camera to become a continuously monitoring Smart Vision system. BrainFrame’s automatic algorithm fusion and optimization engine is powered by VisionCapsules, Aotu.ai’s open source algorithm packaging format. These self-contained capsules have a negligible memory footprint and include all necessary code, files, and metadata to describe and implement a machine learning algorithm.”

“With Intel’s 8th Generation Core processors and Myriad X VPU, the DevKit provides outstanding performance and value for developers needing the computational power for their applications,” said Jason Lu, Product Manager with AAEON North America. “Paired with Aotu.ai’s BrainFrame provides for immense expandability and support for AI applications, while removing unnecessary complexities during the development process.”

“AI is transforming the IT industry, and Smart Vision is one of the leading drivers of that transformation. The Aotu.ai and Aaeon solution on Intel’s platform is operationalizing and accelerating the deployment of AI-based Smart Vision in the ecosystem.” said Dr. Cormac S.G. Conroy, Board Member, Aotu.ai.

For more information and full specifications on the new BrainFrame Edge AI Developers Kit jump over to the official AAEON website by following the link below.

Source : AAEON

