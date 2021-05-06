Brabus 800 is a Mercedes E 63 S with 800 horsepower

Brabus have taken the Mercedes E 63 S and give it some serious horsepower, the car is called the Brabus 800 and it comes with an impressive 800 horsepower.

It also come with a massive 1,000 Nm peak torque and oit has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time (0 to 100 km/h) of just 3.0 seconds.

The car is powered by a 4.0-liter eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine and it comes with an electronically limited top speed of 186 miles per hour (300 km/h).

The standard engine comes with 603 horsepower, so the extra horsepower is a significant increase, the car has also had a number of styling upgrades.

The sporty appearance can be dynamically enhanced with sporty, elegantly styled BRABUS naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components, which can be ordered with either high-gloss or matte coating. Together with the BRABUS air intakes on the left and right in the radiator grille, the front spoiler lip gives the supercar sedan or wagon an even more striking face. At high speeds, the aerodynamic-enhancement component reduces front-axle lift and thus optimizes handling stability.

You can find out more details about the new Brabus 800 which is based on the Mercedes E 63 S over at Brabus at the link below.

Source Brabus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals