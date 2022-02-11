Brabus 1300R limited edition motorbike announced

Brabus is well known for producing some high-end cars and now they have announced their first motorbike, the Brabus 1300R .

The Brabus 1300R is a limited edition motorbike that will be limited to just 77 units, the bike is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO.

The new Brabus motorbike is powered by a 1,301 cc V-Twin engine that produces 180 hp and 140 Nm of torque.

The all-new BRABUS 1300 R is badass design, exclusive, high-end elegance and confident performance. It is the first-ever BRABUS motorbike – an unmistakable naked bike designed for enthusiasts with an eye for details. Developed to merge both KTM’s and BRABUS’ deeply rooted identities and design styles, the BRABUS 1300 R represents the best of both brands. Key ingredients of the BRABUS ‘Black and Bold’ design language including two signature paint schemes, forged BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels, high-end carbon body elements and a stylish custom made seat, treated with expert attention to detail by the BRABUS interior specialists, define the bike’s exceedingly unique and sporty character and ensure an instant 1-second wow factor.

Experts of both brands elected the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO to serve as the BRABUS 1300 R’s platform. As KTM’s latest evolution in performance-built motorbikes, this remarkable model offers the best in cutting-edge riding experience, uncompromising ergonomics and the BRABUS 1300 R’s beating heart – a massive V-Twin engine producing 180 hp and 140 Nm of torque out of its namesake 1,301 cc. We invite you to experience the beginning of a new chapter in modern motorcycling. The ultimate combination of luxury, power and tenacity. The BRABUS 1300 R.

The new Brabus 1300R will be available to pre-order from the 14th of February and it will be sold through KTM.

Source Brabus

