BougeRV Telescopic Camping Lantern : Versatile Adventure Illumination from $49.99

What’s the one thing that can make or break a camping trip? For me, it’s reliable lighting. Picture this: I’m deep in the woods, the fire’s embers are fading, and I’m fumbling to find my way in the dark. It’s moments like these that remind me just how essential a dependable light source is. That’s where the BougeRV Telescopic Camping Light (Model CL04) comes in—a product that, on paper, promises a lot more than just illumination. With its adjustable height, customizable brightness, USB-C power bank functionality, and rugged build, I was curious whether it could truly live up to its ambitious claims.

In this review, I’ll walk you through my real-world experience with the BougeRV Telescopic Camping Light. From its compact design and durable build to its smart controls and versatile light modes, I’ll break down what I loved, what stood out, and how it performed during my outdoor excursions. If you’re a fellow camper, or even just someone who values emergency preparedness, this review should give you a clear idea of whether this light deserves a spot in your gear setup.

Versatile Camping Light Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Model CL04: This is a compact, high-performance light built for real outdoor use.

USB-C Two Way Charging – Power Bank to charge your phone or charge directly from a solar panel or power point.

Adjustable height from 10.6 inches folded to 64.2 inches extended, using a friction-fit telescopic pole with no buttons—quick and intuitive to operate.

Customizable brightness with 3 levels: 900, 1800, and 3000 lumens, plus multiple color temperatures (warm, white, and intermediate), and an SOS mode for emergencies.

Built from aluminum alloy and PC/ABS with IP54 waterproofing; the construction feels incredibly durable and stable even in rough conditions.

Weighs just 2.3 lb and folds down to 2.7 x 10.6 inches, making it easy to store and carry in your pack.

15,600mAh rechargeable battery offers up to 60 hours of runtime and can output up to 22.5W—more than enough to power phones or other small devices.

Full charge takes just 4.5 hours via 18W USB-C input; real-time LED indicators keep you informed of battery status.

Thoughtful details: reflective tripod legs for visibility, a physical lock switch to prevent accidental activation, and easy-access control buttons on top of the unit.

Compact and Portable Design

Portability is a standout feature for me. Weighing in at just 2.3 lb and folding down to a diameter of 2.7 inches and a length of 10.6 inches, the BougeRV Telescopic Camping Light fits neatly into my gear without taking up much space. When fully extended, it reaches up to 64.2 inches—perfect for lighting wide areas without being intrusive.

The friction-fit telescopic pole system is brilliant. There are no buttons or catches to fiddle with. I just pull, and it extends smoothly. It locks into place securely, and the folding tripod stand adds great stability, even on uneven terrain. BougeRV includes ground stakes as well, which gives me peace of mind during windy conditions. It’s clearly designed by someone who actually camps.

Customizable Lighting for Any Situation

Lighting options are where this unit shines—literally. I can switch between three brightness levels:

900 lumens for soft light

for soft light 1,800 lumens for general use

for general use 3,000 lumens for full campsite coverage

And it’s not just brightness. I also get to choose between three color temperatures:

6,000K cool white for clear visibility

cool white for clear visibility 3,000K warm light for ambiance

warm light for ambiance Intermediate for a balanced tone

Each light arm rotates—180° and 270°—allowing me to direct light exactly where I need it. One of my favorite features is the ability to illuminate individual strands of the lighting system, giving even more control over how the space is lit. Whether I’m cooking, reading, or just sitting around the fire, I can tailor the light perfectly.

Durable and Weather-Resistant Build

Durability is another area where this light exceeds expectations. It’s built from a combination of aluminum alloy and PC/ABS plastic, and it absolutely feels like it. The weather resistance is rated at IP54, which means it can handle rain and dust without worry. I’ve used it during damp evenings and gusty conditions, and it never faltered. The reflective strips on the tripod legs are a clever addition too—helpful for avoiding accidental kicks in the dark.

Power Bank Functionality and Long Battery Life

This light isn’t just for illumination— the BougeRV Telescopic Camping Lantern also doubles as a power bank. The built-in 15,600mAh lithium battery provides impressive runtime (up to 60 hours on lower brightness settings). It features a USB-C port that supports up to 22.5W output, which is plenty for charging my phone or GPS device in a pinch.

Charging the unit itself takes just 4.5 hours with an 18W input, and the LED indicators keep me updated on its charge level. It’s genuinely reassuring knowing that I’ve got a light and backup power source in one rugged package.

Multi-Functional Use for Emergencies and Beyond

The BougeRV light adapts to whatever situation I’m in. It works as:

A flashlight when I need directional light

when I need directional light A table lamp when it’s sitting low

when it’s sitting low An overhead aerial light when mounted high

There’s also an SOS emergency mode, which flashes to attract attention—something I always want available when off-grid.

Ease of Use and Practical Features

Everything about this product feels thoughtfully designed. The main power switch on the bottom prevents the light from turning on accidentally in my pack. The top-mounted control buttons are clearly labeled and easy to reach, letting me cycle through modes and adjust brightness with just one hand. Setup is fast and intuitive, and it all packs away quickly into the included carry bag. It’s a hassle-free companion for hiking, camping, power outages, or roadside breakdowns.

Final Thoughts

After extensive testing, I can say the BougeRV Telescopic Camping Lantern is one of the most complete and user-friendly camping lights I’ve ever used. It checks all the boxes—powerful light output, long-lasting battery, durable construction, smart features, and real usability. Whether you’re looking for a reliable light for the outdoors or simply a multi-functional tool for your emergency kit, the BougeRV Telescopic Camping Light has earned its place in my gear and is a bargain for $49.99.

