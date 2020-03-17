Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC first 12 minute gameplay trailer

In just over a week’s time the new Borderlands 3 campaign DLC – Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock will be available to play on March 26th, 2020. To whet your appetite ahead of its launch the first 12 minutes of the game have been released providing a through the glimpse at the gameplay you can expect from the new DLC.

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Features of Borderlands 3 Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock DLC include :

– Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.

– Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

– With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

– Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

– Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.

Source : BL

