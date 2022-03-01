BMW X5 xDrive30Li and BMW X5 xDrive40Li announced for China

BMW has announced that it is launching two new versions of its X5 SUV in China, the BMW X5 xDrive30Li and BMW X5 xDrive40Li.

Both the BMW X5 xDrive30Li and BMW X5 xDrive40Li will be exclusive to China and they come with a longer wheelbase over the standard X5.

The BMW Group is stepping up its long-term involvement in China at the same time as continuing to expand production capacity for the globally successful BMW X5. An additional variant of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) developed and produced exclusively for the Chinese market will soon be rolling off the production line of the BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. Dadong plant in Shenyang following a major expansion of the joint venture’s facility. This will mark the first time that executive-segment BMW X models have been manufactured in China. Set to be available in China from April 2022, the BMW X5 xDrive30Li and BMW X5 xDrive40Li boast an exceptionally spacious rear passenger compartment and exclusive equipment features.

The BMW X5 will continue to be produced for the USA and export worldwide at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the US state of South Carolina, previously the sole manufacturing facility for the SAV. The capacity freed up as a result of the start of production in Shenyang will be immediately utilised to meet the high demand for the X models in the U.S. and across global markets. Plant Spartanburg is the largest facility in the BMW Group’s worldwide production network and the centre of competence for BMW X models. The plant produces the two best-selling BMW models in the US – the BMW X5 and X3 – among others and will also begin manufacture of the first high-performance hybrid electric model from BMW M GmbH, the BMW XM, towards the end of 2022.

