BMW Vision Neue Klasse X EV SUV Concept Unveiled

BMW has given us a look at their latest concept car, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X and the car is designed to preview what the company has planned for future electric vehicles, especially their EV SUV range.

The luxury car maker has revealed that the first vehicles to use its new electric architecture will start production in 2025 at Plant Debrecen in Hungary, this is the second BMW Neue Klasse concept car that has been unveiled.

“Together with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up. The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future – from sporty sedan, with all its derivatives, to modern SAV family,” says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “In this way, we are underlining that the Neue Klasse is much more than just a car or a specific concept; it is redefining the BMW brand – and, at the same time, will be more BMW than ever.”

The Neue Klasse sets a new standard for vehicle efficiency, largely thanks to the latest, sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology. This includes advanced e-drive units and new round lithium-ion battery cells, offering over 20% more volumetric energy density than previous prismatic cells. The shift to an 800-volt system enhances charging speeds by up to 30%, enabling a 300-kilometre range to be charged in just ten minutes, while also increasing the range by up to 30%. Aerodynamically, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X significantly reduces drag by 20% compared to current models, and innovations in tyre design and a special brake system for electric vehicles boost efficiency by up to 25%.

You can find out more details about the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X EV SUV concept car over at BMW at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about their future plans for EVs.

Source BMW



