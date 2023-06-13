Nyobolt Concept EV unveiled, charges in just 6 minutes

Nyobolt has unveiled a new Concept EV and the car is designed to charge in just 6 minutes, if it looks familiar, the car is designed by Julian Thompson who inspired his design for this new EV on the Lotus Elise.

The new Nyobolt Concept EV is designed to charge much quicker than current electric vehicles, a full charge apparently will take just 6 minutes, you can see more information below.

Currently, matching today’s convenience of petrol refuelling has been impossible to achieve in EVs. As a result, most electric vehicle batteries are big, heavy and costly, with EV costs unreachable for some buyers and with vehicles often weighing over two tonnes. The requirement for heavy EV battery packs places a huge strain on the supply of battery raw materials. Today Nyobolt is showing that this is no longer the case – Nyobolt is revealing new battery technology that is smaller and lighter and can also be fully charged in just six minutes, with a range of up to 250 km. This breakthrough translates to a nimbler, more efficient EV with a lower up-front cost, lower running costs and lower use of scarce raw material.

The Nyobolt EV weighs closer to one tonne than two, uses a 35kWh battery and is capable of fully charging with up to 250km range in under 6 mins with existing charging infrastructure. That’s the equivalent of charging at over 1,600 mph, more than double the fastest charging cars on the road today.

The car will have a 35kWh battery that will have a range of up to 250 km, You can find out more information about the new Nyobolt Concept EV car over at Nyobolt at the link below.

Source Nyobolt



