BMW iX1 eDrive20 EV unveiled

BMW has added a new electric vehicle to its range with the launch of the new BMW iX1 eDrive20 the car will come with a range of up to 475 kilometers, it comes with the latest BMW technology.

The new BMW iX1 eDrive20 offers a comprehensive range of standard equipment, including the BMW Maps navigation system, 2-zone automatic air conditioning, numerous modern driver assistance systems, the Parking Assistant including Reversing Assist Camera and numerous innovative digital services. The new BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect” and the new BMW Operating System 9 are also standard equipment. It enables a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for over-the-air functions as well as optimised access to many specific online services such as 3rd party apps, extended navigation and parking services and additional possibilities for personalisation, for example through further My Modes. In this way, the BMW Operating System 9 also creates the conditions for the customer to customise the system to a high degree with additional digital services, which are available with the new BMW Digital Premium offer.

You can find out more information about the new BMW iX1 eDrive20 over at BMW at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will cost, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source BMW



