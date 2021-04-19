Geeky Gadgets

BMW brings xDrive to the M3 and M4

BMW has announced for 2021, fans of the M3 and M4 performance cars will be able to purchase the models with M xDrive all-wheel-drive systems. This marks the first time all-wheel-drive has ever been offered in either of the car models. Both use the same engine making 503 horsepower and 479 pound-foot of torque.

The all-wheel-drive system is fully variable and features rear-biased torque distribution. Torque is directed to the rear wheels during normal driving, providing a classic rear-wheel-drive experience. Torque is only sent to the front axle when additional traction is needed. Both versions of the car also feature an Active M differential for torque distribution on the rear axle.

The M xDrive system has three drive modes, including a 4WD default setting with rear-wheel biased torque. 4WD Sport sends even more torque to the rear wheels and is designed primarily for the track. A 2WD mode requires DCS to be turned off and delivers a pure rear-wheel driving experience. The all-wheel-drive M3 Competition starts at $76,900 plus $995 destination charge, while the M4 starts at $78,800 plus a $995 destination charge. Both vehicles will launch this August.

