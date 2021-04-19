BMW brings xDrive to the M3 and M4

BMW has announced for 2021, fans of the M3 and M4 performance cars will be able to purchase the models with M xDrive all-wheel-drive systems. This marks the first time all-wheel-drive has ever been offered in either of the car models. Both use the same engine making 503 horsepower and 479 pound-foot of torque.

The all-wheel-drive system is fully variable and features rear-biased torque distribution. Torque is directed to the rear wheels during normal driving, providing a classic rear-wheel-drive experience. Torque is only sent to the front axle when additional traction is needed. Both versions of the car also feature an Active M differential for torque distribution on the rear axle.

The M xDrive system has three drive modes, including a 4WD default setting with rear-wheel biased torque. 4WD Sport sends even more torque to the rear wheels and is designed primarily for the track. A 2WD mode requires DCS to be turned off and delivers a pure rear-wheel driving experience. The all-wheel-drive M3 Competition starts at $76,900 plus $995 destination charge, while the M4 starts at $78,800 plus a $995 destination charge. Both vehicles will launch this August.

