BMW brings more features in new software update

BMW has announced it is bringing more features to its cars in a new software update, this includes new functions for the BMW Digital Key and more.

The update also includes new features for remote control parking and a new mobile operator in the form of AT&T for the PErsonal eSIM.

At the beginning of the year, the BMW Group is once again updating the software in its vehicles with BMW iDrive Operating System 7 and 8. At present, a about 4.7 million BMW vehicles are upgradeable thanks to their hardware and BMW iDrive Operating System. Since 2019, BMW has been offering free remote software upgrades several times a year for infotainment, driving, driver assistance, comfort and safety.

The Remote Software Upgrade is currently available for more than 30 BMW models and therefore almost all BMW models with BMW Operating System 7 and 8. Customers can see the software status in the settings menu of their vehicle under Remote Software Upgrade and can search for available upgrades. Only the next possible upgrade is ever offered for installation, the user can never install the wrong version.

You can find out more details about the new BMW Software Update and the various features that are coming in this release.

Source BMW





