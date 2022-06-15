Bluetti EP500 Pro now available in the UK

Some of our readers will remember the Bluetti EP500 Pro that launched last year, the good news is that the device is now available in the UK.

The Bluetti EP500 Pro is now available to buy in the UK for £4,499, this is for the first 100 units, the device is being discounted for the UK launch.

For UK customers, the BLUETTI EP500Pro is already in stock and the delivery would take only about 4~7 working days. Above all, BLUETTI is now providing an industry-leading, 5-year hassle-free warranty for all EP500 and EP500Pro products worldwide, which shows their confidence in their products.

As for the pricing, BLUETTI puts out a massive debut discount for their flagship model premiere in the UK:

The super early bird starting price for the EP500Pro would come with a straight £1,200 off and starts at only £4,499 (Limited to 100 Units), and the next offer will go up to £4,999 (£700 off, also limited to 200 units). The debut sale will only last a week, so if you are in need, act fast before the prices go up.

You can find out more details about the new Bluetti EP500 Pro over at the Bluetti website at the link below.

Source Bluetti

