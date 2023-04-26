BLUETTI AC500 vs. AC300: What’s Changed?

Come out on top

Sponsored:

The BLUETTI AC500, an iterative upgrade to the well-received classic model AC300, made its debut on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and achieved remarkable success. In just two months, it raised over $12 million and eventually broke the world record for any portable power station fundraising event, with a staggering $12, 281, 325 in funding from 5.183 backers.

While getting new things can certainly bring us joy, a price difference over 1.500€ may make people hesitate and wonder – is the older AC300 still a viable option? Let’s take a closer look.

Comparison of AC300 & AC500

Model AC300 AC500 Rated Power 3,000W 5,000W Scalability Up to 4*B300 Up to 6* B300S or 4*B300 Fully Packed System Power 120/220V-240V, 6kW, 24,6kWh 120/230V, 10kW, 36,8kWh Max. Input (AC+PV) 5.400W 8.000W Max. AC Input 3.000W 5.000W (With two or more B300S) Max. Solar Input 2.400W 3.000W 240V Split Phase Bonding ✅ ✅ UPS Transfer Time ≤20ms ≤20ms Smart App Control ✅ ✅ Price Start with 3.998 € (3.000W, 3.072Wh) Start with 5.798€ (5.000W, 3.072Wh) Warranty 4-Year Hassle-free Warranty

Power: Exact Same Size, Totally Different Energy

The BLUETTI AC500 represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the AC300, in terms of its features and capabilities. For example, while the AC300 boasts a 3.000W pure sine wave inverter for continuous output power, the AC500 has raised the bar to 5.000W to accommodate even greater power demands. In addition, the AC300 can be paired with up to 4 B300 battery packs for a total capacity of 12.288Wh, whereas the AC500 can support up to 6 x B300S for a maximum capacity of 18.432Wh or 4 x B300 for 12.288Wh.

Fast Charging: Unrivalled Speed

The AC300 system features an impressive input rate of up to 5.400W (with at least 2 B300 battery packs required), which can be achieved via AC outlet and solar panels simultaneously. However, the AC500 takes this a step further with a maximum charging speed of 8.000W. This means that an AC500 system with 2 x B300S battery packs can go from 0 to 80% charge in just 40 minutes, which is truly remarkable and probably the fastest charging rate among all competitorrs. Furthermore, the long-lasting built-in LiFePO4 battery cell ensures that users need not worry about any potential issues that may arise during fast charging.

Solar Energy: Let the sun power all your fun

Both the AC300 and AC500 are designed to make it easy for users to access free and clean solar energy wherever the sun is shining. The AC300 system can support a maximum solar input of 2.400W, while the AC500 can handle up to 3.000W of solar input. This means that users can enjoy a reliable power supply even in remote areas without access to traditional electricity sources.

Once solar power has been converted into usable energy, the AC300 and AC500 can deliver constant power to devices or store any excess energy in their batteries for later use. A wide range of portable or rigid solar panels, including the BLUETTI PV200, PV350, and PV420, can be used to efficiently charge both the AC300 and AC500. With this range of solar panel options, users can select the one that best meets their needs based on factors such as capacity, portability, and efficiency.

Battery Pack: Same Capacity comes with major upgrades

The B300 and B300S are both expansion battery packs that offer a versatile power source for various devices. While they can be used as standalone power sources, the B300S has been improved with a maximum solar input of 500W to reduce charging time effectively.

Additionally, the B300S is designed with an intelligent self-heating capability to improve low-temperature discharging performance and extend the LiFePO4 battery life. In colder temperatures, it can take some time for a power station to wake up and work actively. However, the B300S can heat up responsively even when the ambient temperature is as low as -20℃, ensuring that the AC500 system operates smoothly during the winter months. With these enhancements, the B300S is an ideal choice for users who want reliable power storage and efficient charging capabilities.

Capability: An easy upgrade for existing B300 users.

In addition to the B300S expansion battery pack, the AC500 power station is also compatible with the B300. This means that users of the AC300 and B300 system can access 170% of current power by simply purchasing the new AC500 head unit instead of having to replace the entire system.

Additionally, users don’t have to worry about choosing the right battery pack since both the B300 and B300S can be mixed in an AC500 system, allowing for a total of up to four packs. This provides users with a cost-effective and convenient solution to upgrading their power system while still making use of their existing equipment.

AC300: Is it still worth it?

Until today, packed with 3.000W output and input power, and the potential to a 24,6kwh expansion, the AC300 is still highly competent in most applications, and it can cover almost 95% of the AC500’s capabilities. When considering the price difference of up to 1.800€ (Sometimes the difference can be bigger), the AC300 may be a more budget-friendly option for users who don’t require extreme performance. On the other hand, the AC500 would be a better choice for those living in colder areas, as it offers higher power and more efficient charge/discharge rates. Ultimately, the choice between the two models will depend on the specific needs and requirements of the user.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 70 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

For more information about AC300 and AC500, please visit BLUETTI online at https://bluettipower.co.uk/

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals