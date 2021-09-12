Enjoy lossless wireless audio with the Voce Bluetooth transmitter and receiver

If you are looking for a compact lossless Bluetooth audio transmitter and receiver you may be interested in the aptly named Voce DAC adapter. Which thanks to over 500 backers has blasted past its required pledge goal on Kickstarter and is now coming to the end of its crowdfunding campaign.

“We developed VOCE so everyone can experience the most advanced Bluetooth LE Audio technology. That means no more latency and lossy compression.”

Enjoy lossless wireless audio with Voce Bluetooth audio adapter

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $79 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Voce campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Voce Bluetooth transmitter and receiver project checkout the promotional video below.

“VOCE gives you the freedom of wireless, lossless audio and the convenience of sharing audio to an unlimited devices. All with superior comfort in a sleek and convenient design. To make things better, the tooling is complete and all we need is to place an initial order! Get a huge discount off the retail price by backing this project!”

“Building on 20 years of innovation, LE Audio will enhance the performance of Bluetooth audio, add support for hearing aids, and introduce Bluetooth Audio Sharing, an innovative new Bluetooth use case with the potential to once again change the way we experience audio and connect with the world around us.”

Source : Kickstarter

