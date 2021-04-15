New Blue Switch Lite unveiled by Nintendo



A new color for the Switch Lite handheld games console has been unveiled by Nintendo this week, in the form of the Blue Nintendo Switch Lite. New colour option for the Switch Lite will be available to purchase throughout Europe next month from May 7, 2021 onwards. Nintendo also confirmed that the new Pokémon Snap game will officially launch on April 30th followed shortly afterwards by the launch of Miitopia on May 21st.

“Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact, lightweight addition to the Nintendo Switch family, with integrated controls. Nintendo Switch Lite supports all Nintendo Switch software that can be played in handheld mode. It’s great for people who have lots of opportunities to play outside, and also for anyone who wants to play online or local wireless multiplayer with friends or family who already own a flagship Nintendo Switch console. As a dedicated handheld gaming device, Nintendo Switch Lite does not support output to a TV.”

Source : Nintendo

