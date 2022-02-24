BLU G91 Max smartphone unveiled

BLU has launched a new Android smartphone, the BLU G91 Max and the handset comes with a 6.8-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:5:9 aspect ratio.

The new BLU G91 Max smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helo G905 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, the handset also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage, the device comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, plus it also features a 3.5mm microSD card slot.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there are four cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front. The four rear cameras include a 108-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. There is also a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W wireless charging and 18W wired charging.

The new BLU G91 Max will be compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Metro PCS and will be available in the USA from Amazon, the handset will retail for $230.

Source GSM Arena

