BlackShark 4 up for pre-order for $499

The new BlackShark 4 smartphone is now available to pre-order globally and the handset will start at $499, this is for the 8GB model, the 12GB model will cost $599.

The handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 870 5G processor.

The device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, it also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

The BlackShark 4 comes with a range of high end cameras, this include a 20 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera 8 megapixel ultrawide and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source Black Shark, GSM Arena

