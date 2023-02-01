Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever now streaming on Disney+

After a successful premiere in theatre screens worldwide and bringing in over $842 million at the box office, Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is now available to watch on the Disney+ streaming service. Black Panther Wakanda Forever stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever

“T’Challa, king of Wakanda, is dying from an illness which his sister, Shuri, believes can be cured by the “heart-shaped herb”. Shuri attempts to synthetically recreate the herb after it was destroyed by Erik Killmonger,[a] but fails to do so before T’Challa dies. One year later, Wakanda is under pressure from other nations to share their vibranium, with some parties attempting to steal it by force. Queen Ramonda implores Shuri to continue her research on the herb, hoping to create a new Black Panther that will defend Wakanda, but she refuses due to her belief that the Black Panther is a figure of the past.”

“Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Source : Marvel





