BitPay now supports Apple Pay

BitPay the Bitcoin payment card has this week announced its support for Apple Pay, adding to its supported currencies which now includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four dollar-pegged stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD. To add a card to Apple Wallet, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app, 12.1.0 which is available in the App Store.

BitPay will also soon be adding support for Google and Samsung Pay providing a complete package for easy and convenient payments across multiple platforms using crypto currencies.

“BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced that US cardholders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can add their card to Apple WalletTM and spend with Apple Pay®. With Apple Pay, BitPay cardholders can make secure purchases in stores, in apps, and online. In addition, customers waiting on delivery of their plastic card can add their virtual card to Apple Wallet via the BitPay Wallet app and can start spending immediately. Support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay is planned for later this quarter.”

Source : Business Wire : BitPay

