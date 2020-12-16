Billie Eilish documentary The World’s A Little Blurry trailer

If like me you are looking forward to the release of the Billie Eilish documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. You are sure to enjoy this new teaser trailer released by Apple this wee ahead of its premiers in theatre screens and the Apple TV+ streaming service next year.

The World’s A Little Blurry will premier on February 26th 2021 in theaters and on Apple TV+. “Witness the incredible rise of Billie Eilish in “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” as she tours and records the album that changes her life.”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Source : Apple

