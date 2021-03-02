Andobil rugged bike phone mount from $25

Cyclists who like to adventure off the tarmac of traditional roadways and into the country over rough terrain, may be interested in a new rugged bike phone mount called Andobil. Specifically designed for mountain bikers and off-road riders the Andobil bike phone mount has been specifically designed to keep your smart phone in place even when you encounter the largest of drops or bumps.

Early bird pledges are now available for the phone mount project from roughly $25 or £18, offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Andobil campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Andobil bike phone mount project checkout the promotional video below.

“Andobil bike phone mount offers a combination of protection, stability, and convenience so you can rest easy on your future rides. Not just its sturdy cradle securely grips your phone over speed bumps while still allowing for one-hand adjustability and accessibility, but also absorbs vibrations and protects your phone’s stabilizers from causing problems for the camera. Andobil is definitely the one and only bike phone mount that you don’t want to miss.”

“Y-shape-designed cradle clamp ensures the phone’s stability. There are corrugated silicone cushions on every corner for shock absorption and protection for your phone. With a high level of protection and stability, Andobil guarantees a wonderful experience and good mood on your journey.”

“Andobil is spacious enough to fit phones with a bulky case. No need to remove the phone case particularly. The design is so considerable. At the bottom, there is a port cutout for charging your device. The front camera will not be blocked during the journey. The security lock at the back ensures stability and phone protection during the ride.”

Source : Kickstarter

