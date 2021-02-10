Miles GPS bike computer hits Kickstarter

Cyclists may be interested in a new GPS by computer launched via crowdfunding and designed by Angel.Huang based in Los Angeles California. Miles has been specifically designed to provide cyclists with professional level features and data metrics, all in a compact and easy to install format. The Miles GPS computer also works in conjunction with Shanren’s best-selling smart tail light Raz Pro, designed for safe solo rides and exceptional group cycling experience.

The LEDs on Miles light up in perfect sync with the Raz Pro: using the same color mode and signaling when you break. Plus, with Miles you get to easily control your Raz Pro light right from your handlebar. The light will keep you fully visible when riding in dark tunnels or on poorly lit roads and can be used in unison with other Raz Pro lights, explain its creators.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $66 or ££48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Miles campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Miles bike computer project view the promotional video below.

“Go further and faster with Miles, a smart GPS bike computer. Miles delivers professional features and metrics in a compact and easy to use format no complicated setup or expensive equipment needed. Miles delivers accurate power data and valuable insights into your cycling training thanks to its innovative Power Estimation Feature. Get all the benefits of a planned and structured training session without investing in costly gear.”

Source : Kickstarter

