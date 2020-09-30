BeYou transforming chair offers over 10 ways to sit comfortably

A unique chair has been created and launched via Kickstarter this week called BeYou, providing a variety of different ways to relax work or simply sit. “Focus, relax & work comfortably in any position that feels great to be you”. the project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 700 backers with still 43 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $349 or £272, offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the BeYou chair Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the BeYou chair project view the promotional video below.

“Now you can enjoy the benefits of movement when sitting. Focus, relax & work comfortably in any position that feels great to be you. Instead of telling you how to sit, BeYou transforms so you can finally sit comfortably in any position that feels great… to be you. Sitting on your BeYou is just as intuitive as tossing and turning while you sleep. Your body will naturally tell you when it’s time to switch positions.”

” You’re free to work on your laptop, play on your phone, lounge to relax, take a zen moment to yourself, do a few yoga poses and even take a power nap. BeYou is more thoughtful than a glass of wine on a bad day and more versatile than a Swiss army knife. Your BeYou comes with… wings. Each wing can be set in 5 positions. Use them as armrests, backrest, support for your knees, the perfect place to put up your feet or even as yoga blocks. They support you no matter how you choose to sit. They are plush and comfy like grandpa’s favourite armchair, yet look super sleek and modern.”

Source : Kickstarter

