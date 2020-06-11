Beyond Blue underwater adventure game launches on PC , Xbox and PlayStation

Beyond Blue has today launched on the Xbox , PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Created and published by E-Line Media Beyond Blue is a single-player narrative adventure that takes you deep into our planet’s beating blue heart.

“Set in the near future, Beyond Blue explores the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep sea explorer and scientist. Become a part of a newly-formed research team using groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted.”

“Embracing the same inclusive development process that was used to create Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), E-Line’s BAFTA award-winning game about Alaska Native culture, the company partnered with BBC Studios (developers of the acclaimed Blue Planet II), OceanX Media, world-class game makers, and some of science’s leading ocean experts to craft an experience that reflects the awesome wonder and unbounded mystery that infuses our planet’s beating blue heart.”

Features of the Beyond Blue game :

– Throughout eight different dives you’ll explore the untouched world of our ocean and use technology at the edge of our understanding – tracking sea creatures, unraveling mysteries, and interacting with the ocean like never before

– Experience an evocative narrative with full voice cast – Anna Akana (YouTube), Mira Furlan (Lost, Babylon 5), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Black Sails, Hotel Rwanda), and Ally Maki (Toy Story 4)

– Listen to a captivating and entertaining soundtrack featuring an original score and music from Miles Davis, The Flaming Lips, The Edisons, and more

– Unlock sixteen unique mini-documentaries called Ocean Insights that feature original footage and interviews with science’s leading ocean experts

Source : Steam : Xbox : BB

