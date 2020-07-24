Bentley offers the first three-dimensional wood panels in the world

Bentley has announced another innovation that brings more luxury and style to its incredibly expensive vehicles. The automaker has announced the world’s first three-dimensional wood panels, which are available in the all-new Bentley Flying Spur. Each of the panels is handcrafted from a single block of sustainable American walnut or American cherry timber.

Each of the panels is handcrafted with open-pore veneer enhanced with a three-dimensional surface finish that consists of 150 unique veneer diamonds. Essentially the wood panels end up with a diamond pattern that is very similar to the diamond stitching on the leather seats.

The unique design was seen for the first time in 2015 inside the Bentley EXP 10 speed 6 concept. Bentley also notes that creating the three-dimensional wood required 18 months of product development by expert technical craftsman before Bentley Mulliner could bring the idea to reality. While Bentley says that it uses “striking open pore veneer,” it’s clear that the wood parts aren’t made using veneers with each created from a single block of timber. The wood is carved using a multiaxis routing machine and hand-finished.

