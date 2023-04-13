Bentley Le Mans Collection unveiled

Bentley is launching a new limited edition version of its Continental GT and GTC, the Bentley Le Mans Collection and there will be a total of 48 cars made globally, each will come with a Verdant green color and a Moonbeam racing stripe.

Betley is celebrating 20 tears of its sixth victory and the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its new limited edition Bentley Le Mans Collection, each car will come with a 6.0 litre twin-turbo V12.

To mark 20 years since Bentley’s sixth victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and 100 years since the first running of the legendary race, Bentley is creating a limited edition of Continental GT Coupés and Continental GTC’s. Each will be powered by the Bentley W12 engine, the most successful 12-cylinder engine of the modern era. The Le Mans Collection includes unique exterior and interior details that echo the design of the Le Mans winning Speed 8 #7.

All Le Mans Collection models are specified with the three-way Bentley Rotating Display, offering a choice of touchscreen, dual veneer or analogue dials – but with a twist; In place of the standard central dial is a Vitrine displaying an engine valve from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 of the 2003 Le Mans winning Bentley Speed 8. The engine was removed after the contest and preserved, and now 24 of the 32 valves from the engine have been bisected to create 48 artefacts for this exclusive collection of ultimate Grand Tourers.

You can find out more information about the new Bentley Le Mans Collection over at the Bentley website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

