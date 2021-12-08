Bentley GT Mulliner Blackline unveiled

Bentley is launching a new version of its GT and GT convertible, the Bentley GT Mulliner Blackline which comes with a range of exclusive Mulliner details.

The new Bentley GT Mulliner Blackline models ditch the chrome on the exterior and customers can choose various color options to replace the chrome.

Created by the skilled craftsmen at Mulliner, the GT Mulliner Blackline features a host of exterior changes in comparison to the current GT and GT Convertible Mulliner derivatives, delivering an additional contemporary twist on ultimate luxury to its pinnacle GT models. The new option is in response to the increasing demand for black versions of brightware, with 38 per cent of Continental GT family orders globally now including this option.

For the Blackline version, all of the exterior brightware excluding the Bentley ‘Winged B’ badge turns black, as does the radiator grille bezel. In place of the satin silver upper mirror caps typical of a GT Mulliner, for the Blackline version the mirrors are finished in gloss Beluga black. The signature Mulliner matrix wing vents are also blackened, and finished with bright Mulliner branding. The radiator grille remains black with bright edges to the 3D design and the lower bumper grilles are also finished in black.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley GT Mulliner Blackline over at Bentley’s website at the link below.

Source Bentley

