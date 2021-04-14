Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible unveiled

Bentley has unveiled their latest model in their Continental range, the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible and the car comes with a 6.0 liter W12 TSI engine that produces 659 PS or 650 horsepower.

There is also 900 Nm of torque and the car has a 0 to 60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 208 miles per hour.

Designed, handcrafted and engineered in Bentley’s carbon neutral luxury automotive factory, the new GT Speed Convertible offers enhanced chassis technology, including All-Wheel Steering, an electronic rear differential and the option of carbon ceramic brakes. This helps deliver superior vehicle agility and confidence without impacting on the Continental GT Convertible’s acclaimed ride comfort.

The Continental GT Speed Convertible is fitted with a tailored, ‘Z-fold’ roof that can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds, transforming it from a luxurious coupe to an open-top Grand Tourer at the touch of a button.

