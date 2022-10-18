Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase launched in more countries

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase was made official earlier this year and now Bentley is launching the car in more countries.

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is now launching in the Baltics markets and the car has been extended by 180mm over the standard car.

The class-leading SUV with its additional 180 mm was at the centre of the attention during the week of celebrations. With increased interior dimensions compared to other luxury rivals, the Bentayga EWB features the first application of Bentley Diamond Illumination, delivering cabin lighting through the handcrafted leather, as well as the optional Airline Seat Specification, with world-first climate sensing and advanced postural adjustment systems.

The EWB Azure prioritises comfort, with a carefully curated selection of features for ‘wellness behind the wheel’. Developed with the help of wellbeing experts and neuroscientists, the Azure includes the Touring Specification of advanced driver assistance technologies for safer, more relaxing journeys. The stress-free interior ambience is enhanced by reduced levels of NVH, or Noise, Vibration and Harshness.

In terms of performance, the EWB is launched with Bentley’s 4.0-litre 550 PS V8 engine. Customers can choose from 24 billion different trim combinations, with finer sewing threads creating Bentley’s softest, lofted quilt to date. Despite the extensive number of possible trim combinations, customers can still work with Mulliner, Bentley’s customisation department, on further bespoke conten

