Beelink and GMK unveil new mini PC systems

Chinese PC makers Beelink and GMK have this week unveiled a new range of mini PC systems powered by Intel Core i5-8259U and Iris Plus 655, in the form of the GMK NucBox2 and Beelink SEI and Beelink GTI mini PCs.
NucBox2 specifications:
– Intel Core i5-8259U processor
– DDR4 dual-channel RAM (8GB to 32GB)
– M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe storage (256GB to 1TB)
– 2.5 inch SATA drive bay (500GB to 2TB HDD)
– 2 x HDMI 1.4 ports
– 1 x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-C port
– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports
– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
– WiFi 6
– Bluetooth 5.1
Beelink SEI i5-8259U specifications:
– Intel Core i5-8259U
– DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)
– M.2 2280 for PCIe NVMe SSD (up to 2TB)
– 2 x HDMI
– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
– 1 x USB-C
– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
– 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
– 1 x microSD card reader
– 4.9 x 4.4 x 1.6 inches in size
– WiFi 6
Beelink GTI i5-8259U specifications:
– Intel Core i5-8259U
– DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)
– 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe slot
– 1 x M.2 2280 SATA 3 slot
– 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
– 1 x HDMI port
– 1 x DisplayPort
– 1 x USB Type-C
– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
– 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
– Stereo microphones
– Fingerprint reader
