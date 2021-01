Beelink and GMK unveil new mini PC systems

Chinese PC makers Beelink and GMK have this week unveiled a new range of mini PC systems powered by Intel Core i5-8259U and Iris Plus 655, in the form of the GMK NucBox2 and Beelink SEI and Beelink GTI mini PCs.

NucBox2 specifications:

– Intel Core i5-8259U processor

– DDR4 dual-channel RAM (8GB to 32GB)

– M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe storage (256GB to 1TB)

– 2.5 inch SATA drive bay (500GB to 2TB HDD)

– 2 x HDMI 1.4 ports

– 1 x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-C port

– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

– WiFi 6

– Bluetooth 5.1

Beelink SEI i5-8259U specifications:

– Intel Core i5-8259U

– DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)

– M.2 2280 for PCIe NVMe SSD (up to 2TB)

– 2 x HDMI

– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

– 1 x USB-C

– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

– 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

– 1 x microSD card reader

– 4.9 x 4.4 x 1.6 inches in size

– WiFi 6

Beelink GTI i5-8259U specifications:

– Intel Core i5-8259U

– DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)

– 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe slot

– 1 x M.2 2280 SATA 3 slot

– 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

– 1 x HDMI port

– 1 x DisplayPort

– 1 x USB Type-C

– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

– 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

– Stereo microphones

– Fingerprint reader

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more