Beelink and GMK unveil new mini PC systems

Chinese PC makers Beelink and GMK have this week unveiled a new range of mini PC systems powered by Intel Core i5-8259U and Iris Plus 655, in the form of the GMK NucBox2 and Beelink SEI and Beelink GTI mini PCs.

NucBox2 specifications:

– Intel Core i5-8259U processor

– DDR4 dual-channel RAM (8GB to 32GB)

– M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe storage (256GB to 1TB)

– 2.5 inch SATA drive bay (500GB to 2TB HDD)

– 2 x HDMI 1.4 ports

– 1 x USB 3.0 Gen 2 Type-C port

– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

– WiFi 6

– Bluetooth 5.1

Beelink SEI i5-8259U specifications:

– Intel Core i5-8259U

– DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)

– M.2 2280 for PCIe NVMe SSD (up to 2TB)

– 2 x HDMI

– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

– 1 x USB-C

– 1 x Gigabit Ethernet

– 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

– 1 x microSD card reader

– 4.9 x 4.4 x 1.6 inches in size

– WiFi 6

Beelink GTI i5-8259U specifications:

– Intel Core i5-8259U

– DDR4-2400 memory (up to 32GB via 2 x SODIMM slots)

– 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe slot

– 1 x M.2 2280 SATA 3 slot

– 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

– 1 x HDMI port

– 1 x DisplayPort

– 1 x USB Type-C

– 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

– 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

– Stereo microphones

– Fingerprint reader

